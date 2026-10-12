Shah Faisal Ilyas resigns as KP Additional Advocate General over Emergency, Governor’s Rule

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s constitutional crisis has taken a fresh turn and now Additional Advocate General Shah Faisal Ilyas resigned in protest against emergency measures and the imposition of Governor’s Rule, questioning their legality and warning against undermining provincial autonomy.

Ilyas submitted his resignation, maintaining that continuing in office would conflict with his constitutional position and professional principles. The senior law officer raised serious questions about constitutional validity of the measures, arguing that extraordinary powers cannot be used to bypass representative government, weaken provincial autonomy or override the democratic mandate of the people.

He maintained that the Constitution of Pakistan remains the supreme law of the land and that every state institution must operate within the limits of its legally defined authority.

Ilyas cited his commitment to constitutional supremacy, the rule of law, judicial independence and the fundamental rights of citizens. He stressed that holding a constitutional office carries a responsibility to speak out when government actions appear inconsistent with the constitutional framework.

The outgoing law officer clarified that his resignation must not be treated as acceptance or endorsement of the disputed measures. Instead, he described his departure as a principled protest against decisions whose legality, in his view, requires proper judicial scrutiny.

He also reserved the right to question or support a legal challenge to the measures before the competent judicial forum in accordance with the law.

Ilyas argued that emergency powers must be exercised strictly in accordance with constitutional requirements rather than used to undermine provincial self-government.

He also requested that his resignation be accepted under the applicable law and terms of his appointment, with the official record explicitly reflecting that he had stepped down in protest on constitutional grounds.