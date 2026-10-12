Saudi Crown Prince MBS ‘hiding’ in Bunkers amid Houthi Missile Attacks, WSJ report says

RIYADH – As missiles continue to strike Riyadh and parts of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is reportedly moving between heavily guarded palaces equipped with bunkers. The kingdom faces a growing security crisis as Donald Trump weighs possible US involvement against Houthis.

A report Wall Street Journal says the reported security measures come amid escalation in attacks on Saudi Arabia, with missiles striking King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and other strategic installations, raising questions about KSA air defences and the safety of its most senior leadership.

MBS is relying on a security team and shifting between fortified royal residences, officials familiar with his movements told American publlication. His last publicly reported appearance in the cited coverage was on October 6.

As some reports called Mohammed bin Salman as ‘terrified’ and effectively forced into hiding, the precise details of his movements and personal state of mind have not been independently established.

The most devastating reported attack came over the weekend, when a missile struck a complex housing domestic terminals 3 and 4 at King Khalid International Airport. Saudi authorities reported between 12 and 13 deaths and over 300 injuries, with several victims reportedly in critical condition. An American citizen was among those confirmed dead, while an Indian national later died from injuries sustained in the strike. Reports on victims’ nationalities varied as casualty figures were updated.

The missile caused substantial damage to airport infrastructure, including partially collapsed roof sections, and airport operations were suspended following the incident.

Houthis later claimed responsibility and warned that Saudi airports could remain targets as the confrontation intensified. The attack was widely characterised as one of the deadliest strikes on Saudi territory in more than a decade.

Amid the worrisome situation, US President Donald Trump left open possibility of American involvement as Riyadh weighs its response to the attacks. Trump said he would examine the situation, describing the developments as unacceptable and expressing dissatisfaction with the strikes. He also indicated that he planned to speak with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom he has previously called a good friend.

The attacks have also raised concerns about daily life in Riyadh, where schools previously shifted to remote learning during missile and drone alerts. Reports of those precautionary measures predated the latest airport strikes, and any new closures require separate confirmation.