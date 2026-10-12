Pakistani national killed, 11 injured in fresh attack on Riyadh airport

RIYADH – A Pakistani national was killed and 11 people were injured in a projectile attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, marking the second reported attack on the airport in two days.

According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, the airport was targeted by an unidentified projectile on Sunday, resulting in casualties.

Saudi-led coalition forces said the projectile struck Terminal 4, triggering a fire. Emergency response teams were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki said air defence systems intercepted a cruise missile near the airport. Authorities are assessing the damage and checking the security of airport facilities, according to the report.

Yemen’s Houthi group claimed responsibility for the attacks, stating that it had carried out four operations using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones over the preceding 24 hours.

The group claimed that its targets included Riyadh and Dammam airports, along with two facilities belonging to Saudi oil company Aramco. Saudi authorities also confirmed an attack on Dammam airport on Sunday evening.

The latest incident occurred while King Khalid International Airport remained closed following a deadly attack on Saturday.

Reports said the earlier attack left 12 people dead and more than 300 injured. The Indian Embassy also confirmed that an Indian national who was injured in Saturday’s incident died on Sunday.

Following the latest attacks, the Houthis threatened further strikes and warned travellers against using Saudi airports, claiming that more severe developments were yet to come.

Saudi authorities are continuing to assess the damage caused by the latest incident, while further details remain under review.