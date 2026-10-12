Islamabad Police warn of Strict Action against Those Misusing Rape Laws

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Police have decided to take legal action against individuals accused of filing false rape cases or withdrawing allegations in exchange for large sums of money amid a tougher stance against alleged misuse of laws dealing with serious sexual offences.

According to police spokesperson, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Islamabad Ali Wasim directed authorities to register cases against complainants and witnesses in seven cases under the Anti-Rape Act.

Police said the action would target individuals who allegedly level false rape accusations or later issue statements favouring the accused after receiving substantial payments, potentially paving the way for the cases to be dropped.

DIG Ali Wasim said those found misusing the law to pursue personal interests under the guise of serious criminal allegations would face legal proceedings in accordance with the law. He stressed that rape is a grave offence and that false accusations, where established, must not be used as a means to secure personal gains or manipulate the justice system.

The police said the initiative aims to discourage the misuse of legal provisions and strengthen the administration of justice. However, the allegations against the complainants and witnesses will need to be established through the due legal process before any liability can be determined.

Pakistan has no official national statistics on the number or percentage of false rape cases. In Lahore 2023, roughly 40–41% of 860 sexual-assault cases were declared false. About 62% of 4,990 cases involving crimes against women and children were baseless, including 223 false sexual-assault complaints in 2024.

Anti-Rape Act 2021 allows punishment for deliberate false accusations. Islamabad police recently ordered action in 7 such cases. False complaints do occur, yet many genuine incidents still go unreported due to stigma and systemic barriers.