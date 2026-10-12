Two Pakistan Army Pilots Martyred in Training Aircraft Crash near Quetta’s Nawan Killi

QUETTA – A tragic aviation accident took the lives of two Pakistan Army pilots on Monday after a Mushshak training aircraft crashed near Nawan Killi in Quetta, Balochistan.

The aircraft reportedly developed a technical fault after taking off from the Quetta Cantonment Air Base area, with the malfunction believed to have contributed to the fatal crash on October 12, 2026. The deceased were identified as Major Husnain Shehzad Humayun, an instructor pilot, and Captain Abdul Samad, a student pilot. Both reportedly embraced martyrdom in the incident.

The loss of the two officers turned a routine training mission into a deadly accident, although the precise circumstances leading to the aircraft’s final moments have yet to be independently established.

Security personnel reached the crash site shortly after the incident and cordoned off the area as response and recovery operations began.

Initial reports cited a technical malfunction, but further details about the fault and the events immediately preceding the crash were not available. Circulating reports identified the aircraft as a Mushshak, also known as the MFI-17 Mushshak, a light training aircraft manufactured in Pakistan and used to train pilots.