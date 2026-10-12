Gold Rate Slips Below Rs440,000 per Tola in Pakistan; New Rate List

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan sipped to Rs439,936 on October 12, as the precious metal lost value in the international market.

The price of gold declined by Rs2,100 per tola to Rs439,936. The rate for 10 grams of gold also dropped by Rs1,800 to Rs377,174. The latest reduction followed an increase recorded on Saturday, when gold gained Rs1,100 per tola to reach Rs442,036. Monday’s decline reversed that gain and brought the market rate down by Rs2,100 from the previous reported level.

In the international market, gold prices decreased by $21 to settle at $4,174 per ounce. The decline in global bullion prices was reflected in Pakistan’s domestic market.

Gold rates in Pakistan are influenced by international prices, currency movements and local market conditions. Buyers and sellers should confirm the latest rates with their jewellers before making transactions.

Lahore

Piece: Rs435,500 / Rs435,000

Pathoor: Rs430,000 / Rs428,000

1kg bar selling rate: Rs6,500

Karachi

Selling rate: Rs436,000

Peshawar