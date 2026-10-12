Pakistan Gold Rates Today – Latest Per Tola, 10 Grams Rates – 12 October 2026

Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs442,036 on October 12, 2026. The price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs1,100 during the session, while 10 grams of gold rose by Rs943 to Rs378,974.

The latest increase came after a strong rally on Friday, when gold prices surged by Rs5,900 per tola to reach Rs440,936, highlighting continued fluctuations in Pakistan’s precious metals market.

Gold also gained in the international market, where its price increased by $11 per ounce to reach $4,195.

The rise in global prices supported the domestic market, where gold rates are influenced by international bullion prices and currency movements.

Silver Rates Today

Silver prices also moved higher on Saturday. The price of silver increased by Rs43 per tola to reach Rs6,555, according to the reported market rates.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold category Reported rate Gold piece Rs436,500 / Rs436,000 Pathoor gold Rs431,500 / Rs429,500

These are the supplied local quotations and may differ from standard association rates or individual jewellers’ prices.

22K, 21K and 18K Gold Prices