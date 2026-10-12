Who arrested Iqrar-ul-Hassan as NCCIA denies Late-Night Raid

LAHORE — A late-night incident at Lahore residence of TV host-turned-politician Iqrar-ul-Hassan triggered concern after his family alleged that unidentified individuals took him away, seized CCTV recordings, and left them without clear information about his whereabouts.

National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) denied arresting him, reportedly informing a judicial magistrate that he was not in its custody. The conflicting accounts intensified uncertainty surrounding the incident, with the family seeking his recovery and legal action being considered to establish where he is being held, if he remains detained.

اقرار @iqrarulhassan کو صرف پروگرام میں مختلف رائے پر گرفتار کرنا آئین ، قانون اور اخلاقیات سب کی خلاف ورزی ہے ۔ افسوسناک اور انتہائی قابل مذمت — Azaz Syed (@AzazSyed) October 12, 2026

According to Iqrar-ul-Hassan’s wife, Farah Iqrar, the incident took place between Sunday night and Monday morning, October 11 and 12, at approximately 2:40am to 3am at their home in DHA Phase 8, Lahore.

Farah alleged that a group of unidentified individuals entered the house, with some reportedly wearing masks and plain clothes. She also claimed that women were among those involved and that she noticed “NCCIA” written on their arm bands or badges.

As per family statement, individuals allegedly forced their way inside by breaking a door or climbing over a wall. Farah further claimed that she was pushed during the incident. The armed men also took mobile phones, laptops, a digital video recorder (DVR) and CCTV footage before leaving with Iqrar-ul-Hassan in two vehicles.

Farah claimed that the individuals did not present arrest warrants or clearly identify themselves before taking him away. These allegations have not been independently established, and the agency has denied having him in custody.

Farah reportedly went to NCCIA office to inquire about her husband’s whereabouts but was told that staff were unavailable and that she should return at 10am. Her attempt to register a First Information Report (FIR) at Defence Police Station also allegedly failed. Some media reports cited claims that officials gave excuses, including that the Wi-Fi was not working.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan’s first wife, Qurat-ul-Ain Iqrar, also reportedly described similar circumstances and appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to help secure his recovery.

NCCIA has denied arresting Iqrar-ul-Hassan. According to reports, agency officials informed a judicial magistrate that he was not in their custody. The denial left gap between the family’s account and the agency’s stated position.

Some reports mentioned 10 to 12 individuals, while speculation on social media has attempted to link the incident to political activities and online posts. However, no official evidence has established such a connection, and these claims remain unverified.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan’s lawyer, Mian Ali Ashfaq, has decided to approach the Lahore High Court through a habeas corpus petition seeking his recovery and production before the court.

The legal move is intended to establish his whereabouts and secure judicial scrutiny if he has been detained. The lawyer has said it remains unclear whether any criminal case or specific allegation is connected to the incident.

No official charge sheet or confirmed criminal case relating to the reported incident was identified in the information available at the time of reporting.

Iqrar-ul-Hassan was an investigative journalist and former television anchor widely known for hosting ARY News’ programme Sar-e-Aam, which became recognised for its sting operations and investigations.

In April 2026, he stepped down from ARY News and launched the Pakistan Awam Raj Tehreek (PART), becoming the party’s chairman.