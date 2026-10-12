Islamabad start removing Container Barriers as PTI Long March threat eases

ISLAMABAD — After weeks of barricaded roads, disrupted business and mounting pressure on commuters, Islamabad started removing shipping containers deployed to block routes during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest campaign, and now federal government’s imposition of governor’s rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ends the long march threat to the capital.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police Captain (r) Sohail Chaudhry reportedly ordered removal of containers from roads across the capital on October 12, 2026. Police sources said the process had begun, raising hopes that commuters and businesses could finally see relief from restrictions that had disrupted daily life for weeks.

The clearance drive follows security operation that turned key roads, entry and exit points and approaches to Islamabad’s Red Zone into heavily barricaded routes ahead of PTI’s long march demanding the release of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Estimates of the number of containers deployed across the capital have varied, with reports commonly putting the figure between 1,500 and 2,000 or more. The barriers were installed in September, with large-scale deployment reported around September 18–23, rather than October 19, a date that remains in the future.

Some containers were filled with sand, welded together or reinforced with other security measures to make the roadblocks more difficult to remove.

The prolonged barricades disrupted routine movement across Islamabad, affecting commuters, transport operators, businesses and the delivery of goods. What began as a security response to a planned political march evolved into weeks of restrictions that imposed additional costs on an already strained transport sector.

Transporters complained that loaded vehicles had been taken for security duties, with disputes over rental payments and compensation adding to their financial burden. Delays in cargo movement also contributed to congestion elsewhere, including Karachi, according to reports.

The extensive container deployment sparked criticism and prompted labels such as “Containerabad” and “Containeristan” to describe the disruption.

Authorities had previously ordered the release of some vehicles carrying essential and perishable goods and discussed payments to container owners. Separate temporary security barriers were also targeted for removal earlier in October.

The latest order could ease pressure on major roads, although the time needed to clear every location and the total cost of the arrangements have not been conclusively established. Estimates of expenditure on container rentals, security personnel and associated measures have ranged from hundreds of millions to more than Rs1 billion.

The container operation was linked to PTI’s planned march, initially scheduled for September 27 before being postponed to October 4 for what the party described as strategic reasons. The protest subsequently proceeded in phases from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with Chief Minister Sohail Afridi among the prominent figures associated with the mobilisation. Negotiations between PTI and the federal government failed to resolve differences, including disputes over access to Imran Khan and cooperation on counterterrorism.

Authorities responded with extensive security deployments, including personnel brought in from Punjab and Sindh, roadblocks at key access points and restrictions under Section 144. The measures were designed to prevent protesters from reaching sensitive areas of the capital. Although the arrangements caused significant disruption, the feared large-scale breach of Islamabad did not materialise in the manner anticipated.

President Asif Zardari approved the federal cabinet’s recommendations on Sunday after meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The move was reported under Articles 232 and 234 of the Constitution, dealing respectively with emergency provisions and a failure of constitutional machinery in a province.

The federal government cited the deteriorating security situation and terrorism-related concerns, while alleging that the KP administration had not taken sufficient ownership of counterterrorism efforts.

Article 232 provides emergency proclamation under specified circumstances, including serious internal disturbances beyond a provincial government’s capacity to control. Article 234 addresses a situation in which the constitutional machinery of a province is considered to have failed, allowing federal intervention within constitutional limits.