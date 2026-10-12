Fatima Fertiliser Becomes First Company to Join Hands with Government of Punjab’s EP&CCD for Environmental Sustainability

LAHORE – Fatima Fertiliser Company Limited and the Environment Protection & Climate Change Department (EP&CCD), Government of Punjab, have established a Joint Collaborative Framework to strengthen collective efforts towards environmental sustainability, climate action and sustainable development across the province.

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to bringing public- and private-sector stakeholders together to support environmental priorities, encourage responsible practices and build greater awareness of the challenges facing Punjab. It will provide a platform to facilitate partnerships, mobilise stakeholder participation, and promote initiatives that contribute to a more sustainable and climate-resilient future.

Through this framework, Fatima Fertiliser and EP&CCD aim to encourage meaningful engagement with industry, academia, youth, civil society and other relevant stakeholders. Potential areas of collaboration include environmental awareness, improving air quality, mitigating smog, conserving water, managing waste, protecting biodiversity, and green innovation.

The initiative also aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 13 (Climate Action), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). By fostering cross-sector collaboration and supporting awareness and engagement around environmental challenges, the framework seeks to contribute to broader sustainability objectives while encouraging collective responsibility for environmental protection.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rabel Sadozai, Director Marketing & Sales, Fatima Fertiliser, said: “Building a sustainable future requires collective commitment, practical action and strong partnerships across sectors. Through our collaboration with EP&CCD, we aim to raise environmental awareness, encourage responsible practices, and bring stakeholders together around shared sustainability priorities. We believe that meaningful progress on climate action and environmental protection depends on turning awareness into action and working collectively towards a more sustainable future for Punjab.”

Speaking at the event, Ms Silwat Saeed, Secretary, Environment Protection and Climate Change Department (EP&CCD), Government of Punjab, said, “Fatima Fertiliser is the first company to come forward and join hands with the Environment Protection and Climate Change Department in this collaborative effort towards environmental sustainability. Addressing climate change requires strong public-private partnerships. By combining our efforts and expertise, we can strengthen environmental awareness, promote sustainable practices and build greater resilience for Punjab’s future generations.”

The Joint Collaborative Framework underscores the importance of cooperation between public institutions and the private sector in addressing environmental challenges and advancing sustainable development. Through this partnership, Fatima Fertilizer and EP&CCD aim to support a more informed, engaged and environmentally conscious society in Punjab.