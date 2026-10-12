Laiba Ejaz case: Suspect allegedly used ChatGPT to fake US visa documents

ISLAMABAD – Police investigations into the death of student Laiba Ejaz have revealed that the prime suspect allegedly used ChatGPT to impersonate other people and deceive her in connection with a fraudulent promise to arrange a US visa, according to police sources.

Preliminary investigations into the case have been completed, with police sources revealing details about the suspect, Nauman, his employment history, and his alleged dealings with the student.

According to the sources, Nauman worked in the Anti-Corruption Department for 15 years until 2022 but was dismissed over unauthorised absence. He subsequently worked as a manager at various insurance companies and joined an insurance firm in Islamabad’s Blue Area in 2025.

How the Suspect First Contacted Laiba

Police sources said Nauman first came into contact with Laiba in March 2023, when she applied for an internship at an insurance company.

The suspect was looking for staff and contacted her. Although Laiba met him, she could not join the office because she was already giving private tuition.

Nauman later hired Laiba, her sister, and their mother for advertising work related to a tuck shop.

According to the sources, a woman named Aiza managed the tuck shop and paid Laiba and her family for their work. Aiza’s brother was living in the United States.

When Laiba expressed her desire to study abroad, she reportedly asked Nauman to help her obtain a US visa through Aiza’s brother.

Suspect Allegedly Used ChatGPT to Impersonate Aiza and Her Brother

Police sources alleged that Nauman promised to arrange a US visa for Laiba through Aiza’s brother. He then allegedly created another account while impersonating Aiza and began communicating with Laiba.

According to the sources, the suspect used ChatGPT to impersonate both Aiza and her brother, sending Laiba various documents related to the purported visa process.

The alleged deception was so convincing that Laiba initially had no suspicions about the documents or the arrangements.

Nauman reportedly gave Laiba several different dates for her visa interview, initially September 1, then September 17, and finally September 26.

The repeated changes in the interview dates raised Laiba’s suspicions. She subsequently checked the documents and discovered that they were fake, according to police sources.

Rs2.1 Million and Stepmother’s Jewellery Allegedly Handed Over

Police sources further claimed that Laiba had given Nauman money obtained from her father after he sold a plot of land worth Rs2.1 million. She had also handed over her stepmother’s jewellery to the suspect.

According to the sources, Laiba was under pressure to return the jewellery to her stepmother.

She allegedly asked Nauman to return the jewellery, telling him that they could discuss the remaining money later. However, the suspect reportedly began ignoring her and eventually cut off contact.

Police sources said that after Laiba was unable to resolve the situation, she died by suicide.

Police Suspect More Women May Have Been Defrauded

Investigators suspect that Nauman may have defrauded several other women using a similar method.

According to police sources, the suspect deleted all data from his mobile phone during the period before his arrest, complicating efforts to establish the full extent of his alleged activities.

Police plan to conduct a forensic examination of the phone and attempt to recover the deleted data to identify other potential victims and gather further evidence.

The allegations and details of the alleged fraud are based on information attributed to police sources. The suspect’s guilt has not been established in court.