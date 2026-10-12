Brazilian military chief meets CDF Munir, discusses defence cooperation with Pakistan

RAWALPINDI – A high-level Brazilian military delegation visited General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and met Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the military’s media wing, the delegation was led by Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces.

Upon arrival at GHQ, the distinguished guest was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent representing Pakistan’s three armed services, ISPR said.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest, the regional security situation, and opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in the fields of defence and security.

According to ISPR, the two sides expressed satisfaction over the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Brazil and agreed to further strengthen military cooperation.

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defence ties with Brazil, while the visiting dignitary appreciated the professionalism and operational preparedness of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The Brazilian military chief also acknowledged the contributions of Pakistan’s armed forces towards promoting regional peace and stability, ISPR added.

The visit reflects the shared commitment of Pakistan and Brazil to expanding defence cooperation and further strengthening bilateral military relations, the military’s media wing said.