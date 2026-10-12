Section 144 imposed in Peshawar, prohibiting protests and public gatherings

PESHAWAR – The deputy commissioner has imposed Section 144 in Peshawar, banning protests and various forms of public gatherings in the city, according to Express News.

An official notification issued by the deputy commissioner states that, following the imposition of Section 144, public meetings, rallies, processions, and protests will be prohibited in Peshawar.

According to the notification, gatherings of more than five people will also be banned under the restrictions. The display of weapons has likewise been prohibited.

The notification further warns that violations of the restrictions will result in legal action under the relevant criminal provisions.

The measures have been introduced under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which empowers the authorities to impose restrictions on public gatherings and certain activities in specific circumstances.

The notification did not specify the duration of the restrictions or provide further details about any exemptions.