Lahore Cto Proposes Permanent Side View Mirrors On All Motorcycles

LAHORE – Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Syed Abdul Rahim Shirazi has called for the permanent installation of side-view mirrors on motorcycles to improve rider safety and prevent road accidents.

According to the report, the CTO has written a letter to the Punjab Secretary of Industries, proposing the introduction of appropriate manufacturing standards for motorcycle manufacturers to ensure that side-view mirrors are properly installed on all motorcycles.

In the letter, Shirazi highlighted that 62 per cent of road accidents in Lahore occur due to motorcyclists changing lanes without checking behind them or giving proper signals.

He warned that riding motorcycles without side-view mirrors increases the risk of accidents by limiting riders’ ability to monitor traffic approaching from behind and from adjacent lanes.

CTO Highlights Need for Side-View Mirrors Alongside Helmets

According to the Lahore CTO, helmet compliance among motorcyclists has improved significantly across the city. He stated that 97 per cent of motorcyclists on model roads and more than 88 per cent of riders on other roads are now wearing helmets.

Shirazi stressed that while helmets are essential for protecting riders from head injuries, side-view mirrors are equally important for preventing accidents and improving road safety.

He maintained that promoting helmet use should be accompanied by measures to ensure that motorcycles are equipped with properly installed mirrors.

Proposal to Make Mirror Mountings Permanent

In his letter to the Punjab Industries Department, the CTO proposed that motorcycle manufacturers permanently install the rods or mounts used to hold side-view mirrors.

Under the proposed arrangement, riders would be able to remove the mirrors themselves when necessary, but the mounting rods would remain permanently attached to the motorcycles.

The proposal also calls for discouraging motorcyclists from removing their side-view mirrors, which are essential for maintaining awareness of surrounding traffic.

Aim to Reduce Road Accidents and Fatalities

Shirazi said the permanent installation of side-view mirrors would help motorcyclists monitor vehicles approaching from behind and from either side, allowing them to change lanes more safely.

He added that the proposed measures aim to reduce road accidents and prevent the loss of precious lives on Lahore’s roads.

The CTO has also requested consultations with relevant authorities and motorcycle manufacturers to discuss the proposal and explore ways to implement appropriate manufacturing standards.

The proposal is intended to strengthen motorcycle safety requirements and encourage safer riding practices across Lahore.