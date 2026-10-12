Kp Public Service Commission Postpones Pms 2026 Written Exams

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has decided to postpone the 2026 written examinations for Provincial Management Service (PMS) officers (BPS-17).

According to an official notification issued by the commission, the PMS 2026 written examinations were scheduled to be held from October 14 to October 31. However, the examinations have now been postponed.

The notification stated that revised dates for the postponed examinations would be announced at a later stage.

Candidates have been advised to regularly visit the official KP Public Service Commission website to obtain the latest updates regarding the examinations and the revised schedule.

The official notification announcing the postponement was issued by the Director of Examinations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission.

The commission has not yet announced the new dates for the PMS 2026 written examinations.