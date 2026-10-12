Muhammad Ayaz named KP Finance Secretary, Aafaq Wazir appointed Peshawar DC in reshuffle

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has undergone a major bureaucratic reshuffle, with senior officers appointed to key administrative positions across the region after the imposition of emergency measures and governor’s rule.

Grade-20 officer Muhammad Ayaz has been appointed Secretary Finance, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Grade-19 officer Afaq Wazir has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar.

The reshuffle covers several major districts and administrative divisions, with Mansoor Arshad appointed Deputy Commissioner of Charsadda and Nasrullah posted as Deputy Commissioner of Swabi.

Shah Saud has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Mardan, while Ziaur Rehman has been assigned Bannu. Shahid Rafiq has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Lakki Marwat, and Hamid Iqbal has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Karak.

Other key appointments include Behzad Adil as Deputy Commissioner of Abbottabad, Yasir Ali Khan as Deputy Commissioner of Mansehra and Gohar Ali Khan as Deputy Commissioner of Battagram.

Adnan Abrar has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Swat, while Shehryar Qamar has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Upper Swat. Dil Nawaz Khan has been appointed Deputy Commissioner of Upper Dir.

At the divisional level, Shah Rukh Ali has been appointed Commissioner of Hazara Division, while Iqbal Hussain has been named Commissioner of Malakand Division.

The extensive reshuffle comes amid heightened political tensions and a renewed focus on the province’s security and administrative arrangements.

Today, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi chaired a special security meeting in Peshawar to review the province’s security situation and assess potential terrorist threats. Officials briefed the governor that the situation across the province had remained peaceful and normal following the imposition of emergency measures.

The meeting decided to further strengthen the police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other law enforcement agencies to improve their capacity to combat terrorism. Participants also agreed to address operational and capacity-related challenges faced by security institutions on a priority basis.

Eight PTI Leaders Reportedly in Police Custody

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has reported that eight key Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders are in police protective custody following the imposition of emergency measures and governor’s rule.

According to police officials, those in custody include Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Saleem Swati and PTI provincial president Junaid Akbar, along with other party leaders.

PTI Workers held in crackdown

KP police held 56 PTI workers during operations at various locations in Swabi amid heightened security concerns. According to police officials, the workers had gathered at Ismaila Interchange and the Razaar Sports Complex, where they were taken into custody. Police also conducted raids in Shewa Adda and surrounding areas.

The arrests came ahead of a planned visit by a PTI long-march convoy led by former chief minister Sohail Afridi, which was scheduled to reach Swabi later that night. Security arrangements had been tightened across the district to deal with the expected arrival of the convoy.

Meanwhile, the suspension of mobile phone networks and internet services across Swabi has disrupted routine communications, causing difficulties for residents.