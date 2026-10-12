Wasim Akram likely to set for TV drama debut: Who is the female lead?

KARACHI – Former Pakistan cricket star Wasim Akram is reportedly preparing to make his television drama debut, with renowned actress Mahnoor Baloch being considered for the female lead in the upcoming project.

According to media reports, discussions are underway to cast the former fast bowler alongside Mahnoor Baloch in a new drama to be directed by Fahim Burney.

The project is currently in its early stages, and talks with the potential cast members are ongoing. However, the final cast has not yet been confirmed.

Akram has previously appeared in the film _Money Back Guarantee_, but the reported television project would mark his first appearance in a TV drama.

News of his possible entry into television acting has drawn mixed reactions on social media.

Actress Javeria Abbasi has reportedly welcomed the development, while some social media users have expressed criticism over the potential casting.

With the project still under development, viewers will have to wait for an official announcement to learn whether Akram and Baloch will appear together on screen.