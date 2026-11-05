Amir Khan launches Pakistan Professional Boxing Board

ISLAMABAD – In a significant development for the promotion of professional boxing in Pakistan, world-renowned Pakistani boxer Amir Khan has announced the formation of the Pakistan Professional Boxing Board. Under the new board, Pakistani boxers will be provided modern training and opportunities to compete internationally. The first professional boxing show is expected on 10 February next year.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Khan said the board will introduce a system for the formal registration, licensing and training of boxers, referees and judges, and will also establish links with international boxing organisations.

Khan said Pakistan has immense boxing talent, but young people in Karachi’s Lyari and other parts of the country lack proper facilities. He urged the government to help set up boxing academies in vacant sports complexes and on state-owned land.

He said financial hardship forces many talented boxers to move abroad or represent other countries. Through the new board, athletes will be offered opportunities to compete overseas, along with sponsorships and world-class training. Boxers will be paid whether they win or lose, he said. A website for registration has also been launched.

The first professional boxing show is expected to be held on 10 February.