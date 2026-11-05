Gold price increases by R9,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold and silver prices have gone up across the country.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of 24-karat gold rose by Rs9,600 to Rs435,636 per tola.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs8,230 to Rs373,487, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold went up by Rs7,544 to Rs342,375.

In the international market, gold rose by $96 to $4,131 per ounce.

Silver rose by Rs100 to Rs5,763 per tola, and the price of 10 grams of silver went up by Rs85 to Rs4,940. In the global market, silver gained $1 to reach $52.85 per ounce.

The association said local gold prices were determined on the basis of the interbank exchange rate.