Pakistan eye Series Whitewash as Sri Lanka Bowl first in Final T20I

LAHORE – Team Green is looking to complete clean sweep against Sri Lanka in the third and final T20 International at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after winning the first two matches of the series.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first, putting Pakistan in to bat as the hosts aim to finish the series on a winning note and secure a 3-0 whitewash.

Pakistan have made four changes to their playing XI for the series finale, bringing in Sufiyan Muqeem, Abdul Samad, Razaullah and Arafat Minhas.

The quartet replaces Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub, Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed as Pakistan make adjustments for the final encounter.

With the series already secured at 2-0, Pakistan will be eager to maintain their momentum and deliver another strong performance in front of the home crowd. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be looking to avoid a clean sweep and end the tour with a victory.

The toss has set the stage for the final contest, with Pakistan batting first and Sri Lanka hoping to restrict the hosts before chasing down the target.