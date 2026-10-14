Pakistan Gold Rates Today – Latest Per Tola, 10 Grams Rates – 14 October 2026

Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs440,836 on October 14, 2026. The price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs900 during the previous session, while 10 grams of gold surged by Rs771 to Rs377,945.

Gold also shed value in the international market, where its price increased by $9 per ounce to reach $4,183.

The rise in global prices supported the domestic market, where gold rates are influenced by international bullion prices and currency movements.

Silver Rates Today

Silver prices also remained unchanged on Tuesday. The price of silver stood at Rs6,532 per tola, according to the reported market rates.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold category Reported rate Gold price Rs436,500 / Rs436,000 Pathoor gold Rs431,500 / Rs429,500

These are the supplied local quotations and may differ from standard association rates or individual jewellers’ prices.

22K, 21K and 18K Gold Prices