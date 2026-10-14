PM Shehbaz meets Makkah Defence Alliance chief, vows support for Saudi sovereignty

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity.

He reiterated the commitment during a meeting with Lieutenant General retired Nauman Mahmood, the first secretary-general of the Makkah Defence Alliance.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral defence ties, expanding strategic cooperation and discussing regional security matters within the framework of the Makkah Defence Pact.

Congratulating Nauman Mahmood on assuming his new responsibilities, the prime minister expressed confidence that the agreement would contribute to greater unity, peace and stability across the region.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that Pakistan stands alongside Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty and defence under the pact.

He also reaffirmed Islamabad’s support for Riyadh’s right to defend itself and stressed Pakistan’s firm commitment to the kingdom’s security.

During the meeting, Nauman Mahmood briefed the prime minister on plans to advance defence and strategic collaboration between the two countries under the agreement.

Both sides discussed ways to further strengthen their partnership and promote closer coordination on shared security priorities.