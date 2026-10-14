Pakistan to Saudi Arabia flights update today amid Houthi attacks

KARACHI – Flight operations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been severely affected following Houthi attacks on Saudi airports, with services operating at a reduced level and widespread disruptions reported across the country.

According to flight schedules, 114 flights across Pakistan were reported cancelled or non-operational over the past 24 hours, while another 77 flights experienced delays.

The closure of Riyadh Airport has led to the cancellation of 28 flights from Pakistan to Riyadh scheduled for today. The airport is reportedly closed until midnight on October 17.

Meanwhile, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has diverted flight PK-765 from Multan to Riyadh towards an alternative airport.

Two flights from Karachi to Jeddah have been cancelled, along with one flight each from Sialkot and Multan to Dammam. Lahore-to-Madinah flights SV-724 and SV-725 have also been delayed by five hours.

Domestic services have also faced significant disruptions. Four flights from Lahore to Skardu were delayed by between two and three hours. Five flights from Karachi to Lahore experienced delays ranging from three to eight hours, while seven flights from Karachi to Islamabad were delayed by between one and five hours.

The disruptions have affected both domestic and international travel, leaving passengers facing cancellations, extended waiting times and changes to their travel plans.