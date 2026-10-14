Security forces eliminate five terrorists in Balochistan IBO

QUETTA – Security forces have killed five terrorists and injured four others during an intelligence-based operation in the Palantak area of Washuk district in Balochistan.

Reports said the operation targeted terrorist hideouts using advanced weapons. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of those killed during the operation.

The terrorists were involved in looting members of the public and spreading fear and panic in the area.

President Asif Ali Zardari praised the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in Washuk district.

The president said effective operations would continue against elements seeking to undermine peace and security in Balochistan and spread fear among the public.

He further stated that conspiracies by foreign sponsors of terrorism and their local facilitators would be thwarted at all costs.

President Zardari’s remarks underscored the continued resolve to counter terrorist activities and maintain peace and stability in the province.