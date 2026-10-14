Khawaja Asif’s comment on Marilyn Monroe AI puzzle sparks social media backlash

ISLAMABAD –Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has drawn criticism on social media after commenting on an AI-generated image puzzle featuring late Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe.

The social media users questioned the appropriateness of his engagement amid the country’s security challenges and internal crises.

The controversy began after a newly created social media account associated with South Asia shared an AI-generated image of Monroe, challenging users to identify an object in the picture that did not belong to her era.

Khawaja Asif responded to the post with the word “Watch” accompanied by an emoji, prompting criticism from social media users.

Critics described the minister’s engagement as unprofessional and disconnected from the country’s current circumstances. Some questioned why a senior government official was participating in an online puzzle while Pakistan faced serious national challenges.

One user remarked that the defence minister appeared to have time to search for hidden details in puzzles despite the prevailing uncertainty.

Another questioned the minister’s public communication standards and diplomatic conduct, arguing that official communication required a different level of professionalism from personal social media activity.

A further critic used the term “honeypot” to describe the incident, while another questioned why the post had appeared on the minister’s timeline and why he had chosen to interact with it.

The criticism has centred on the minister’s social media conduct and whether his public engagement reflects the responsibilities associated with his office.