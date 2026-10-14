Pakistan set for three-day long weekend in November 2026

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to observe the upcoming public holiday on Monday, November 9, 2026, giving government employees and some corporate sector workers an opportunity to enjoy a three-day long weekend.

The holiday will follow the regular weekend on Saturday, November 7, and Sunday, November 8. With the public holiday falling on Monday, eligible employees will have three consecutive days off, offering an extended break from their usual work schedules.

The upcoming holiday will be the next public holiday after Pakistan observed Independence Day on Friday, August 14, 2026.

The November holiday, falling at the start of the working week, is expected to provide a long weekend for employees who observe Saturday and Sunday as weekly holidays.

Iqbal day is observed with national fervour to pay homage to great poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The Philosopher poet known as Poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.

He awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his universal poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.