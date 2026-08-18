Relief for Hakeem Shahzad ‘Loha Paar’ as court blocks Tibb Council’s Cancellation Order

LAHORE – A court temporarily blocked Tibb Council’s decision to cancel registration of Hakeem Shahzad aka Loha Paar as medical practitioner.

Justice Muhammad Asif took up Hakim’s petition, with Advocate Sher Afzal Marwat appearing before the court on his behalf. During the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the Tibb Council had cancelled Shehzad’s registration without giving him an opportunity to be heard.

The lawyer maintained that the registration cancellation was carried out without following due process and urged the court to declare the council’s action null and void.

The court suspended Tibb Council’s registration-cancellation decision until the next hearing, effectively putting the disputed order on hold for the time being.

The court also issued a notice to the Tibb Council and sought its response to the allegations raised by Hakim Shehzad. The case was subsequently adjourned.

After the hearing, Tibb Council’s decision to cancel Hakim Shehzad’s registration will remain suspended until the matter is taken up again by the court.

Earlier in April, Shehzad Loha Par was arrested as female TikToker accused him of attempting to assault her. According to her complaint, Shehzad had called her to his clinic on the pretext of resolving a dispute. She alleged that the situation turned hostile during the meeting and that he tried to force himself on her. She further claimed that her clothes were torn when she resisted.

Later, police registered a case under relevant provisions and took Shehzad into custody. Shehzad is married to social media personality Dania Shah, the ex-wife of late Dr Aamir Liaquat. The latest case added another serious chapter to his already eventful social media presence.