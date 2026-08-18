Security forces eliminate nine terrorists in Balochistan operations

QUETTA – Security forces have carried out separate intelligence-led operations in Balochistan, resulting in the deaths of nine militants, according to security sources.

The operations were conducted as part of Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3, with security personnel targeting suspected militant activity in several parts of the province.

In the mountainous region located between Ziarat and Harnai, security forces acted on intelligence regarding a militant presence. Personnel surrounded a suspected hideout and launched an operation that left eight militants dead. The hideout was also destroyed during the action.

A separate operation took place in Hajika village of Surab district. Security personnel monitored and tracked suspected militant movement after establishing a cordon between Dasht Katai and Hajika. The operation resulted in the death of one militant.

Security sources said weapons and other material were recovered during the operations, including ammunition, magazines, hand grenades, a walkie-talkie, a motorcycle and other equipment.

Security forces said they remain committed to continuing operations against militant activity in Balochistan with the stated objective of eliminating terrorism and maintaining lasting peace in the province.