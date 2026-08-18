Adult video production studios found in Islamabad building during raid

ISLAMABAD – A media report has claimed that Islamabad police discovered several studios in a residential building being used for producing adult content during a raid conducted on 9 August 2026.

The raid was conducted on August 9 after police received a complaint related to the sale of alcohol at the building. During the initial search, officers reportedly found a large quantity of beer and other alcoholic beverages.

As police continued searching the premises, they discovered several studios inside the building. According to police, the studios were allegedly being used for the production of adult videos.

Police said the alleged activity had been continuing for around six months in the federal capital.

More than 500 foreign nationals, including citizens of China, Vietnam and Indonesia, were reportedly present at the premises when the operation took place. However, police took 284 individuals into custody.

Due to the large number of people found inside, police converted the building into a temporary sub-jail to manage the detainees.

A total of 284 foreign nationals were arrested, including 60 women. Police also said some key suspects allegedly involved in the activities managed to flee during the raid.

The detained Chinese nationals have approached a court in connection with the case and are being represented by lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior has cancelled the visas of the 284 detained foreign nationals. According to the information provided, they have been issued exit permits valid for 12 days.

Authorities are continuing proceedings related to the detainees and the activities allegedly taking place inside the building.