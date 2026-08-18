AJK BISE Mirpur Class 10 Matric Result, Gazette 2026

The wait is over for Azad Jammu and Kashmir students who appeared in 10th Class SSC Part-II First Annual Examination 2026 conducted by the Intermediate and Secondary Education (AJK BISE) Mirpur.

AJK BISE declared result today on August 18, 2026 and students can now check their marks online, through SMS, or by using the official result gazette.

AJK BISE 10th Class Result 2026

AJK Board Matric Postion Holders 2026

The board’s provisional position-holder list shows a very close competition among students in the Girls’ Science Group. Samia Choudhary, Umamah Muzammil and Mahroosh Naeem Abbasi jointly secured first position, with each student obtaining 1,184 marks out of 1,200.

Muidizara Shahid secured second position with 1,183 marks out of 1,200, finishing just one mark behind the joint toppers.

Check Result Online

Visit the official portal and Select relevant SSC Part-II or 10th Class result.

Enter your examination roll number and submit

SMS

If you do not have reliable internet access, the SMS option can be useful.

Simply type:

AJK [Space] Roll Number

and send the message to 5050.

The board’s SMS service will return the candidate’s result details on the mobile phone.

AJK Mirpur Gazette 2026

Students and educational institutions can also use the official SSC result gazette once it is made available by AJK BISE. The gazette provides another way to search for candidates and verify their examination results. It can be particularly useful if the online result portal is experiencing heavy traffic.