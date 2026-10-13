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Pakistan Gold Rates Today – Latest Per Tola, 10 Grams Rates – 13 October 2026

By Our Correspondent
8:15 am | Oct 13, 2026
Gold Silver Prices Decline In Global And Pakistan Markets

Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs439,936 on October 13, 2026. The price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs2,100 during the previous session, while 10 grams of gold fell by Rs1,800 to Rs377,174.

Gold also shed value in the international market, where its price decreased by $21 per ounce to reach $4,174.

The rise in global prices supported the domestic market, where gold rates are influenced by international bullion prices and currency movements.

Silver Rates Today

Silver prices also moved lower on Monday. The price of silver decreased by Rs23 per tola to reach Rs6,532, according to the reported market rates.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold category Reported rate
Gold piece Rs436,500 / Rs436,000
Pathoor gold Rs431,500 / Rs429,500

These are the supplied local quotations and may differ from standard association rates or individual jewellers’ prices.

22K, 21K and 18K Gold Prices

purity Per tola Per gram Per 10 grams
22-karat Rs403,275 Rs34,574 Rs345,743
21-karat Rs384,944 Rs33,002 Rs330,027
18-karat Rs329,952 Rs28,288 Rs282,880

 

 

 

 

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