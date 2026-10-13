Pakistan Gold Rates Today – Latest Per Tola, 10 Grams Rates – 13 October 2026

Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs439,936 on October 13, 2026. The price of 24-karat gold decreased by Rs2,100 during the previous session, while 10 grams of gold fell by Rs1,800 to Rs377,174.

Gold also shed value in the international market, where its price decreased by $21 per ounce to reach $4,174.

The rise in global prices supported the domestic market, where gold rates are influenced by international bullion prices and currency movements.

Silver Rates Today

Silver prices also moved lower on Monday. The price of silver decreased by Rs23 per tola to reach Rs6,532, according to the reported market rates.

Gold Rates in Lahore

Gold category Reported rate Gold piece Rs436,500 / Rs436,000 Pathoor gold Rs431,500 / Rs429,500

These are the supplied local quotations and may differ from standard association rates or individual jewellers’ prices.

22K, 21K and 18K Gold Prices