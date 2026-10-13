At least four killed, 30 injured as Rahman Baba Express derail near Multan

MULTAN – At least four people were killed and 30 others injured when the Rahman Baba Express, travelling from Karachi to Peshawar, derailed near Sher Shah Bridge in Multan on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m., when all 15 coaches of the train reportedly went off the tracks. Rescue teams launched emergency operations following the incident, and the injured passengers were shifted to Nishtar Hospital in Multan for medical treatment.

Following the derailment, several passengers were seen sitting alongside the railway tracks with their belongings as rescue efforts continued.

Initial reports suggested that the train was travelling at high speed when the accident occurred. However, the exact cause of the derailment has not yet been established.

A passenger also claimed that nuts and bolts on coach number nine had been repaired near Rohri before the incident. The claim has not been independently verified, and no confirmed link between the reported repair and the derailment has been established.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the accident and expressed sorrow over the loss of lives. He also wished the injured passengers a speedy recovery and directed the relevant authorities to accelerate rescue operations and ensure that those hurt received the best possible medical care.

Rescue activities remained underway following the incident. Further investigation is needed to determine what caused all 15 coaches to leave the tracks.