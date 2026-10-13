Three-minute WhatsApp call costs Sindh jail inmate Rs250,000: The inside story

KARACHI – An alleged network is charging inmates for WhatsApp calls and special prison facilities at Karachi’s Central Jail, according to reports.

The allegations suggested that wealthy businesspeople held at the facility have been paying substantial sums to communicate with family members, lawyers and friends through WhatsApp calls, Geo News reported.

However, Central Jail Superintendent Abdul Karim Abbasi reportedly expressed ignorance, stating that the jail’s WhatsApp password is changed every week to prevent such activities.

What Happened?

A group allegedly led by Rizwan Memon, also known as Rizwan Ganja, plays a significant role in arranging special facilities for certain inmates.

The group is alleged to facilitate preferential treatment for members of the Memon community arrested in connection with cases involving hawala and hundi transactions, gutka smuggling and business disputes.

Reports further alleged that the group recently received Rs2.5 million to secure B-class facilities for a builder belonging to the Memon community.

An additional Rs250,000 was allegedly charged to arrange a three-minute WhatsApp conversation between the builder and another individual.

With mobile phone networks unavailable inside the jail, the facility’s Wi-Fi is reportedly used to make WhatsApp calls. Under normal circumstances, the minimum alleged charge for such a call is Rs15,000.

The allegations extend beyond phone calls.

Inmates associated with Rizwan Memon allegedly receive VIP treatment during visits from family members and other visitors. The group is also accused of collecting millions of rupees to arrange transfers of inmates to the jail hospital or special wards at Jinnah Hospital.

The allegations made in the media reports have not been independently verified.