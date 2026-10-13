Amna Malik breaks silence on viral claims about ‘Jinn’ in her house

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Amna Malik has clarified her remarks about the alleged presence of jinn in her house after her comments went viral on social media.

In a video shared on her Instagram account, the actress explained the context of her earlier statement, which she made during her appearance on Geo News’ programme Hansna Mana Hai, hosted by Tabish Hashmi.

She said the host had asked whether she had ever experienced paranormal activity. In response, she recalled an incident in which her money and other belongings had started disappearing.

Amna said she had heard that young jinn living in a house could play such pranks and might return missing items if asked to do so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amna malik 🇵🇰 (@iamnaofficiall)

However, Amna said her remarks were widely circulated and misunderstood, prompting her to repeatedly clarify that she did not have any jinn in her home.

The actress also revealed that she had personally contacted a website and requested that a post making claims about jinn in her house be removed.

“If there were jinn in my house, I would have reached great heights by now,” she said, dismissing the claims.

Amna further shared that people had been contacting her on social media, asking her to arrange marriages and help recover their missing belongings.

She said some users had also accused her of shirk (associating partners with Allah) and labelled her a witch because of the alleged claims.

Clarifying her position, the actress stressed that she had no jinn and urged people not to criticise her without understanding the context of her statements.