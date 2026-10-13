Rain forecast today as Lahore ranks as world’s most polluted city

LAHORE – Punjab capital city of Lahore has topped the list of the most polluted cities as air pollution levels continue to rise,.

The city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) has been recorded at 201 and readings reaching 300 in some neighbourhoods.

According to air quality data, Gulberg II recorded the highest AQI of 300. Paragon City followed with 224, while Model Town registered 220 and Burki Road recorded 216.

Other areas also reported elevated pollution levels. The AQI stood at 201 in DHA Phase V, 181 in Iqbal Town, 176 in Chaman Park, 169 on Bedian Road and 154 in Askari 10.

Experts have advised residents to take precautionary measures to minimise exposure to polluted air and protect themselves from its harmful effects.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain in Lahore for Monday, with further rainfall expected on Tuesday.

The city’s current temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is forecast at 22 degrees Celsius.

Humidity stood at 69 per cent, with winds blowing at a speed of five kilometres per hour, according to the weather update.

Residents have been advised to stay informed about changing weather conditions as the city faces elevated pollution levels alongside the possibility of rain.