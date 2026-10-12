Petrol Price in Pakistan falls below Rs396, Diesel jumps higher

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis will limited relief from rising fuel costs as the government announced first cut in petrol prices, while high-speed diesel (HSD) has become more expensive from October 13.

Petrol prices have been slashed by Rs2.93 per litre, bringing the new rate down to Rs395.37. In contrast, diesel users will face an increase of Rs0.61 per litre, pushing its price to Rs396.85.

New Petrol Prices

Fuel Type Previous Price Price Change New Price Petrol (MS) Rs398.30 −Rs2.93 Rs395.37 High-Speed Diesel (HSD) Rs396.24 +Rs0.61 Rs396.85

Despite the latest reduction, petrol prices have increased by Rs145.13 per litre since the start of the year, while high-speed diesel has recorded a cumulative rise of Rs139.16 per litre.

At the beginning of 2026, petrol was priced at Rs253.17 per litre, while diesel cost Rs257.08. By October 10, petrol had climbed to Rs398.30 and diesel to Rs396.24 per litre.

The upward trend was even more pronounced earlier in the year. On April 3, petrol prices peaked at Rs458.41 per litre, while high-speed diesel reached a record level of Rs520.35 per litre.

Meanwhile, government revenue from the petroleum levy continued to rise, with collections reaching approximately Rs1.342 trillion between July 2025 and April 2026. The amount compares with around Rs1.205 trillion collected from July 2025 to March 2026, indicating an increase of approximately Rs137 billion in the cumulative figures.