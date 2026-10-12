PM forms 11-member monitoring committee to oversee affairs in KP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted an 11-member monitoring committee to oversee affairs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to sources, the committee will monitor governance, law and order, and day-to-day affairs in the province.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has been appointed convener of the committee.

The committee includes Rana Sanaullah, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Muqam, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Sources said the committee will also include one representative each from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).