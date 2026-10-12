Pakistani influencers rub shoulder with Katrina Kaif at Beauty Event in London

LONDON – Pakistani social media influencers living in the UK met Bollywood star Katrina Kaif at a promotional event for her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, in London.

The gathering brought together Dhoom 3 actress and Pakistani digital creators, with videos of their interactions quickly making their way onto social media. The influencers shared glimpses of their encounters with Katrina, giving their followers a closer look at the event and sparking interest among fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Almas (@mehwish_almas)

Those attending the October gathering included Laraib Rahim, Romina Begum, Rimsha Wasim, Atifa Arshad, Maryam Malik and Mehwish Almas. Each shared moments from the occasion on their social media accounts, showcasing their meetings with the Bollywood actress.

The event was held at Space NK, a prominent beauty retailer in London, where Kay Beauty products were also displayed. The gathering formed part of the brand’s efforts to expand its presence in the British market and introduce its makeup range to a wider audience.

Katrina rolled out Kay Beauty in 2025, as she expanded brand’s international presence. Beyond product showcase, the event shows growing role of social media personalities in brand promotion. By sharing their experiences online, the six Pakistani influencers helped bring the London gathering to the attention of audiences beyond those who attended in person.

Katrina developed a presence in the beauty industry through Kay Beauty. The brand’s UK expansion provides an opportunity to reach new customers, while events featuring well-known personalities and digital creators can help increase its visibility.