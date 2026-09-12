Imran Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha faces FIR over alleged Electricity Theft

SARGODHA – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Naeem Haider Panjutha has found himself at the centre of a new controversy as Faisalabad Electric Supply Company – FESCO registered case against him over an alleged electricity theft.

The case filed on the complaint of FESCO SDO Atif Zia, opened a new front for the PTI leader — just as he was accusing authorities of targeting his home in Bhera, Sargodha.

FESCO sources said an inspection of electricity meter at Panjutha’s residence allegedly uncovered irregularities that led officials to suspect electricity theft. The power company subsequently moved the matter to police, resulting in registration of a case.

FESCO says it has evidence to back its allegations. Meter-related records, inspection findings and other material have reportedly been made part of the proceedings. But Panjutha has a very different story. Just a day before the case was registered, he claimed on social media that authorities had raided his house, removed the electricity meters and sealed the property.

He also alleged that the operation left a trail of damage, claiming that doors, windows, furniture and other household items were damaged. For Panjutha, the incident was not simply an electricity dispute. He described it as political victimisation and accused the government of using pressure tactics against him.

Despite the alleged action, the PTI leader said he would not abandon his political affiliation. Now, with an FIR on the table, the dispute has taken a more serious turn. The key question is simple, was this an electricity theft case, or another chapter in an increasingly bitter political confrontation?

Police will now examine the meter, electricity connection, FESCO’s inspection report and other relevant records to determine what actually happened.

FESCO, meanwhile, insists its action was part of a legal crackdown on electricity theft. The power utility argues that electricity theft causes financial losses to distribution companies and ultimately shifts the burden onto ordinary paying consumers. But politically, the timing has given the controversy an entirely different edge.