Nimra Khan ties the knot for second time – Who is her husband?

PARIS – Pakistani actress Nimra Khan has married for the second time, sharing the happy news with her fans on social media, where she has millions of followers.

Khan posted a picture from her wedding in Paris**, showing her in a pink dress while her husband wore a grey suit.

She did not reveal her husband’s face. The photo was taken in front of the Eiffel Tower, and Khan accompanied it with a heartfelt caption: “The story was written by Allah along time ago and today is beginning to…….. more to come”.



This marks Nimra Khan’s second marriage. She was previously married to Raja Aftkhar in 2020, but the marriage ended a few months later.

Fans have been sending congratulations following the announcement.