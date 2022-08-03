Two cops martyred after hand grenade accidentally explodes inside Karachi police station

KARACHI – Two policemen lost their lives and two others were injured after a hand grenade accidently exploded inside Garden police headquarters in the largest city of the country on Wednesday.

Reports said the martyred police officials were inspecting the ammunition in store room when the incident happened.

The martyred officials have been identified as 40-year-old Shehzad and 45-year-old Sabir, while two injured cops – Ali Gohar and Sub-inspector Saeed – have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

Top police officials said that an investigation has been launched into the incident.