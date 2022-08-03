Two cops martyred after hand grenade accidentally explodes inside Karachi police station
Share
KARACHI – Two policemen lost their lives and two others were injured after a hand grenade accidently exploded inside Garden police headquarters in the largest city of the country on Wednesday.
Reports said the martyred police officials were inspecting the ammunition in store room when the incident happened.
The martyred officials have been identified as 40-year-old Shehzad and 45-year-old Sabir, while two injured cops – Ali Gohar and Sub-inspector Saeed – have been shifted to hospital for treatment.
Top police officials said that an investigation has been launched into the incident.
Cop martyred, 4 injured in blast in Mardan police ... 06:24 PM | 7 Jul, 2022
MARDAN – A police personnel was martyred and four others were injured after a blast hit a police station in ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Two cops martyred after hand grenade accidentally explodes inside ...12:39 PM | 3 Aug, 2022
-
- Naseem Shah replaces Hasan Ali as Pakistan announce squads for ...11:38 AM | 3 Aug, 2022
- Funeral prayers offered for #PakistanArmy officers martyred in ...10:35 AM | 3 Aug, 2022
- US woman breaks world record for longest fingernails (VIDEO)10:14 AM | 3 Aug, 2022
- World's smallest singer Abdu Rozik bags role in Salman Khan's movie11:25 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic sets internet on fire with new bold ...07:33 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
- Sara Ali Khan's new workout video goes viral08:50 PM | 2 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022