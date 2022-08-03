Pakistan renews commitment to 'One-China' policy amid evolving situation in Taiwan Strait

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reaffirmed on Wednesday its strong commitment to ‘One-China’ Policy and firmly supports China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Pakistan is deeply concerned over the evolving situation in the Taiwan Strait, which has serious implications for regional peace and stability, said foreign office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in a statement.

The statement comes as US House speaker Nancy Pelos is visiting Taiwan to show support the island.

“The world is already reeling through a critical security situation due to the Ukraine conflict, with destabilising implications for international food and energy security,” Iftikhar highlighted.

The world cannot afford another crisis that has negative consequences for global peace, security and economy.

Pakistan strongly believes that inter-state relations should be based on mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and peaceful resolution of issues by upholding of principles of UN charter, international law and bilateral agreements.

