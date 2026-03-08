13 Indian-backed militants killed in five KP operations

RAWALPINDI – At least 13 Indian-backed militants were killed in five separate encounters with security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces are continuing a series of swift intelligence-based operations as part of an ongoing counter-terrorism campaign.

In Bajaur district, security forces effectively targeted a militant hideout during an intelligence-based operation. After an intense exchange of fire, five militants belonging to the Khawarij group were killed.

Similarly, during two separate encounters in the districts of Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan, security forces eliminated three more militants linked to the Indian proxy group Fitna-al-Khawarij.

Meanwhile, in two separate clashes in Khyber and South Waziristan districts, security forces killed another five militants.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the Indian-backed militants, who had been involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area.

The operations come at a time when Pakistan is facing emerging challenges along its border with Afghanistan. Pakistan’s security forces remain firm and unwavering in their commitment to defending the country’s frontiers.

According to the ISPR, clearance operations are ongoing to eliminate any other Indian-backed militants present in the area, and security forces along with law enforcement agencies will continue their counter-terrorism campaign at full pace to eradicate foreign-sponsored terrorism from the country.