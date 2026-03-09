KP to implement 50% work-from-home policy to save fuel

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced measures to reduce fuel consumption by implementing a 50% work-from-home policy for government employees.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information, Shafiq Jan, stated that the provincial cabinet has approved the Fuel Conservation and Responsible Governance Initiative. Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, these fuel-saving measures will remain in effect for two months, with the possibility of extension based on results.

As part of the initiative, all government meetings will now be conducted entirely online. Fuel allowances for official vehicles will be cut by 25%, adding to a previous 25% reduction that was applied during COVID-19, though police, rescue teams, and other law enforcement bodies will be exempt.

Jan also confirmed that cabinet meetings will be fully virtual. The plan further aims to curb unnecessary use of VIP vehicles and helicopters, and imposes strict limits on government spending, events, and official dinners.

In addition, the government is considering closing educational institutions on Fridays to further cut fuel usage. Daily monitoring of petrol stations will be carried out to prevent hoarding, and diesel supply will be prioritized for farmers and wheat-harvesting operations.