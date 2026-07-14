Girl dies after falling into open drain hole in Sozo Water Park’s swimming pool in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested three officials of a water park in Lahore following the death of a 9-year-old girl who drowned after falling into an open drain hole inside a swimming pool area.

The child, identified as 9-year-old Ramin Fatima, became trapped in a drainage pipe after falling through an uncovered main drain opening in the pool at the Sozo Water Park.

Authorities said the incident occurred because the drain hole lacked a protective cover or safety grill.

Police stated that a case was registered at Bata Pur Police Station on the complaint of the girl’s mother. Investigators have collected evidence from the scene and are examining all aspects of the incident.

The arrested individuals include the park manager, security in-charge, and CCTV in-charge. Police said action was taken against those allegedly responsible for negligence and that no person found involved in carelessness would be exempt from legal proceedings.

Authorities added that efforts are underway to ensure justice for the affected family and that further investigation into the incident is continuing.

During the hot summer months, people often visit water parks and swimming pools to escape rising temperatures and enjoy refreshing activities.