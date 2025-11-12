Punjab residents can now bid Online for Fancy Car, Bike Number Plates

LAHORE – Bidding for your dream car or bike number plate from your comfort of your home is possible as Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department launched an online e-auction.

Excise Department announced start of online registration for its November e-auction of premium car and motorcycle number plates. Citizens across region can now bid for their preferred registration numbers entirely through a digital platform until November 30.

The auction system, developed in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), allows participants to register and place bids using either e-Auction App or official web portal.

The online registration and bidding process will remain open until November 30. To maintain transparency and fairness, the details of successful bidders will be made publicly available online.

E-auction made the process “simple, transparent, and accessible from anywhere in Punjab. He added that the digital system eliminates the need for physical visits to offices and significantly reduces administrative delays. The move aligns with Punjab’s larger digital transformation efforts, aiming to enhance convenience, transparency, and citizen engagement in public services.

e-auction shows province’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve administrative efficiency while providing an easy-to-use service for masses.