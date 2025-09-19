Full internet restoration in Pakistan may take 4-5 weeks

ISLAMABAD – Internet services in Pakistan have slowed down after damage to multiple submarine cables near the Yemeni coast.

Federal Secretary Zarar Hashim confirmed that four to five cables have been cut in the region, of which two are directly linked to Pakistan.

He said the disruption has significantly affected connectivity, and full restoration could take four to five weeks.

The secretary explained that repair work is already underway, but due to the complexity of undersea operations, the process will take time.

Authorities have assured that alternative routes are being utilized to manage internet traffic, but users may continue to experience slow browsing and connectivity issues until the cables are fully restored.