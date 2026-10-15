Sehar Hashmi speaks out against producers’ unprofessional attitude

Pakistani actress Sehar Hashmi has broken her silence on the challenges faced by artists in the drama industry, raising questions about the unprofessional conduct of producers.

Sehar Hashmi, who made her acting debut with the drama serial Zulm, has established herself as a rising star over the past two to three years. She gained considerable recognition following the success of Shedai, while her portrayal of Shehr Bano in Zanjeerein also won her popularity among fans. The actress will soon be seen playing the younger version of Khush Bakht in the upcoming drama Dar-e-Nijat.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Sehar highlighted the issue of delayed payments to artists. She pointed out the double standards in the industry, saying that if an artist is even one day late, they are labelled unprofessional. However, when artists’ payments remain pending for months, the delay is brushed aside as an “accounts issue.”

The actress’s remarks have sparked renewed debate within the entertainment industry over artists’ rights, professional conduct, and the timely payment of their dues.