‘Arey Wah Entertainment’ – a webseries platform to revive our Television’s golden era

KARACHI – Arey Wah Entertainment (AWE), is a fresh and independent digital entertainment platform, recently launched on YouTube. Dedicated to deliver deeply relatable stories & extraordinary content – AWE will break away from the traditional television programming, to cater to more dynamic and diverse demographic segments and the global Urdu-speaking audiences.

The creators of AWE firmly believe in producing stories that various audiences ‘need’ to watch, rather than showing what the people ‘want’ to watch. The platform will show more constructive narratives, through more insightful, interesting and positive programmes on the screen. Hence, restoring the high standards and creative substance that was Pakistani television’s legacy.

A vibrant ceremony was recently held to launch AWE. The event was attended by prominent personalities from film, drama, media and advertising industries including Ahmed Kapadia, Chairman and CEO of Pakistan’s leading integrated-media enterprise – Synergy Group.

To inaugurate this fascinating digital venture – AWE, a number of exciting programmes have been introduced, including ‘Arey Wah’ – the flagship comedy series that began on the 15th of October, 2026. It takes the viewers on a glamorous, chaotic, and bold journey behind the scenes, across the advertising agencies and their professional lifestyles. Its episodes will portray the everyday realities of the corporate world. This show stars seasoned actors like: Erica Robin, Reham Rafiq, Shaheera Jalil, and Waqas GM.

Moving away from the extraordinary character archetypes, is another series named: ‘Salaam Zindagi’, which will focus on ordinary people, portraying neat conclusions through simple characters. It creatively captures the awkward, ridiculous, and deeply human reality of living together. Its cast includes: Erica Robin, Hurriya Mansoor, Sahal Soomro, Daniyal Omar, Abdul Ahad, and Shakila Hassan.

Another powerful narrative is being depicted through ‘Chikkarr’ – a story reflecting our collective social-fabric, through characters who: raise their voices and others who suppress them, and also the ones who remain silent. So, it is everyone’s story that inspires its audience to break their silence, ask critical questions, and challenge the status quo.

Viewers can simply stream all the latest shows and subscribe directly, by visiting the official Arey Wah Entertainment channel on YouTube.