Over 100 Afghan Nationals Arrested in Balochistan during illegal Migration bid

QUETTA – Authorities in Balochistan detained 104 Afghan nationals during operations in Dasht and Turbat, foiling an alleged attempt to travel illegally to Iran and Europe, security sources said.

The arrests come amid intensified security operations across the province, where authorities are also pursuing counterterrorism efforts in several districts.

According to security sources, the Afghan nationals were apprehended while allegedly attempting to leave the country through illegal routes. However, further details about their identities, the suspected human-smuggling network and subsequent legal proceedings were not immediately available.

Security forces killed seven terrorists during intelligence-based operations in Washuk and Mastung districts, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and security sources.

ISPR said five terrorists belonging to the group Fitna al-Hindustan were killed during an operation in Washuk on the night of October 12–13. The terrorists’ hideout was destroyed, while weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the site, the military’s media wing said. A clearance operation was underway to search for any additional terrorists in the area.

Separately, security sources said two terrorists were killed near Paringabad in Mastung under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3 after reports of terrorist movement in the area.

ISPR said counterterrorism operations would continue under Azm-e-Istehkam to combat terrorism allegedly backed by foreign elements. Security sources also reaffirmed their commitment to tackling terrorism and preventing human smuggling in Balochistan.